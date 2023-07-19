INDIA

Delhi: Lawyer, assistant killed in hit-and-run case

A 46-year-old lawyer and his assistant died after they were mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on GT Karnal Road near Alipur in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. 

The deceased were identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Alipur, and his assistant — Pramod (51), a resident of Subji Mandi.

Singh used to practice in Delhi’s Rohini Court.

According to the police, on the intervening night of July 18-19, at around 12.10 a.m., they received information about an accident on the main GT Road near Shani Mandir towards Sonipat.

The caller reported that two men were lying unconscious in the middle of the highway and may have been fatally hit by a vehicle.

“Upon receiving the call, a police team immediately responded and went to the spot. They discovered two men lying unconscious and injured. Both were promptly transported to the hospital via a PCR van,” said a senior police officer.

“Unfortunately, no eyewitnesses were present at the scene. At SRHC Hospital in Narela, the doctors declared both brought dead. The bodies were subsequently transferred to BJRM Hospital Mortuary.

“A case under sections 279/304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Alipur police station,” the official added.

