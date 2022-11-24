INDIA

Delhi lawyer files complaint against Richa Chadha over her tweet on ‘Galwan’

A Delhi-based lawyer on Thursday filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora against Bollywood actor Richa Chadha after her ‘Galwan’ tweet, in which she reacted to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), went viral on social media.

Sharing a post on the statement by Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Galwan says hi.” However, later, she deleted the tweet.

In his complaint, Advocate Vineet Jindal stated that on November 23, Chadha has mocked the Army and its sacrifice.

“Richa Chadha used the incident, where Indian soldiers fought with the Chinese army without any weapons, and managed to push them back, to mock them. She is mocking the sacrifice of our soldiers at Galwan valley which is shameful and disgraceful,” the complaint read.

“The statement by Richa Chadha is provocative in nature and intends to conduct public mischief and shows her disrespect for the Army. She has committed offences under section 126, 505 of the IPC, which are cognisable and serious in nature. I request you to lodge an FIR against her and take strict legal action and arrest her,” Jindal wrote in his complaint.

