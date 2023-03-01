Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday approved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal to allocate former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s departments to ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raajkumar Anand.

After Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned as ministers on Tuesday, Kejriwal had sent a proposal to allot eight portfolios to Gahlot and ten to Anand.

Out of 18 departments with Sisodia, the responsibilities for eight, including Finance and PWD, have been assigned to Gahlot and other ten, including Education and Health, have been assigned to Anand.

With their new responsibilities, both ministers will have now 14 departments each.

Gahlot, who already was holding charge of Law, Justice and Legislative affairs, Transport, Administrative Reforms, Information Technology, Revenue, and Women and Child Development, now has additional responsibility of Finance, Planning, Public Works Department, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Water.

Anand, who was in charge of Gurudwara Elections, SC & STs, Social Welfare, and Cooperatives, has been assigned Education, Land and Buildings, Vigilance, Services, Tourism, Art, Culture & Language, Labour, Employment, Health, and Industries.

