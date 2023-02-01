After the Delhi government had proposed three dates – February 3, 4, and 6 – for the election of Mayor, and Deputy Mayor, Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has approved February 6 for the same, an official statement said on Wednesday.

“LG has approved February 6, as suggested by Dy CM Manish Sisodia and recommended by CM Arvind Kejriwal for holding the adjourned first meeting of the MCD and asked for the election of Mayor, Dy Mayor and the 6 Member Standing Committee to be held,” the Raj Niwas statement said.

The capital city is yet to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor after two previous meetings on January 6 and 24 were adjourned without holding the exercise, following a ruckus between BJP and AAP councillors.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Court over the repeated adjournment of mayoral polls in the capital city. In its suit, AAP had demanded the time-bound urgent mayoral election and has also sought the prohibition on voting by aldermen as per law.

