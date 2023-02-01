INDIA

Delhi LG approves convening of MCD House to elect Mayor on Feb 6

NewsWire
0
0

After the Delhi government had proposed three dates – February 3, 4, and 6 – for the election of Mayor, and Deputy Mayor, Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has approved February 6 for the same, an official statement said on Wednesday.

“LG has approved February 6, as suggested by Dy CM Manish Sisodia and recommended by CM Arvind Kejriwal for holding the adjourned first meeting of the MCD and asked for the election of Mayor, Dy Mayor and the 6 Member Standing Committee to be held,” the Raj Niwas statement said.

The capital city is yet to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor after two previous meetings on January 6 and 24 were adjourned without holding the exercise, following a ruckus between BJP and AAP councillors.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Court over the repeated adjournment of mayoral polls in the capital city. In its suit, AAP had demanded the time-bound urgent mayoral election and has also sought the prohibition on voting by aldermen as per law.

20230201-182002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BRS to begin expansion with Karnataka, Maharashtra

    Denmark envoy calls upon Kejriwal, discusses infra development

    Man lodges fake robbery complaint after losing money on betting app

    Ankita murder case: Patwari suspended for negligence