Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the filling up of teaching and non-teaching staff of government-aided schools through DSSSB as is being done in the case of Delhi government schools.

“However, since this would require amendment in the Delhi School Education Rules (DSER), 1973 and the Delhi School Education Act (DSEA), 1973 that governs such provisions, the LG has directed the government (Education Department) to follow the laid down procedure in this regard,” said a statement from Raj Niwas.

“To ensure that the autonomy of such schools and their Selection Committees, tasked with the responsibility of making such recruitments is maintained, it has been decided that against every vacancy to be filled, the Selection Committees of the government-aided schools will be provided with the panel of three names by the DSSSB for them to make a choice,” the LG office said.

In case of government schools, the DSSSB selects and provides one candidate against each vacancy.

There are about 8,300 sanctioned posts in 207 government-aided schools against which recruitments are done from time to time. While the DSER, 1973 provides for a Selection Committee, with the nominee of the Director of Education, for such recruitments, the rules are silent about the procedure to be adopted by these Selection Committees for selection of teachers and clerical staff.

The said provisions shall be optional for government-aided minority schools.

