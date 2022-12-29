INDIA

Delhi LG approves HC’s panel recommendation for hiring law researcher

The 64 commercial courts at the district judge level in the national capital will soon have 64 Law Researchers attached to them, as Delhi LG V.K. Saxena has approved the Delhi High Court’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ Committee to this effect.

The proposal for engagement of law researchers in commercial courts, on contract basis, was submitted by the Law Department, in pursuance of the recommendations of the High Court committee, after approval of the Chief Justice.

There are 22 commercial courts operational in Delhi, as of now, and 42 more are in the process of getting operationalised. While these 22 commercial courts, headed by a District Judge, Commercial, first came into existence in 2019-2020, the process of operationalising the remaining 42, started in 2021-2022.

The need for staffing these commercial courts with adequately qualified and experienced researchers, apart from the traditional ancillary staff, was highlighted even by the NITI Aayog, and is in line with the overall thrust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the country, said the LG’s Secretariat.

