Delhi LG approves promotion of 139 doctors of govt hospitals

Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday approved the promotion of 139 doctors working at various Delhi government hospitals from Grade-II to Grade-I.

The promotions of these doctors (Non-teaching Specialists), eligible for the same after completion of four years of service had been pending since 2020-21, said L-G Secretariat.

“Initially appointed by the UPSC in 2014-2015, these doctors have been working in Delhi Government Hospitals like Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, etc”, the statement said.

These doctors and specialists in various disciplines include Obstetrics and Gynecology, ENT, Paediatrics, Medicine, Ophthalmology, Pulmonology and Anesthesia, etc.

“Ever since taking over Saxena has been insisting upon providing better service conditions and facilities to the medical professionals working in Government Hospitals and had undertaken to ensure due promotions to them at the earliest”, the statement added further.

