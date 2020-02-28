Delhi LG briefs Modi, Shah on violence

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday briefed Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in Delhi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present in the meeting that took place in Parliament on Monday morning.

Baijal was summoned by the prime minister to brief him about the situation in Delhi after the riots and the preventive steps being taken by the Delhi government as well as Delhi Police.

As Congress has sought Prime Minister’s reply in the Lok Sabha on Delhi riots and rejected Central government’s approach that Amit Shah will give a statement on the issue, strategy is being prepared to deal with the issue.

–IANS

rak/skp/