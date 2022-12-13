INDIA

Delhi LG calls meeting with CM, Ministers on G-20 summit preparations

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with other ministers to review and take stock of preparation in the run-up to the G-20 summit and various other meetings preceding it.

While LG has been spearheading various related projects including those of refurbishing of roads – especially those from and to IGI Airport, Ring and Radial roads, establishment of Baansera on Yamuna Bank and rejuvenation of water bodies including the Najafgarh Drain, as well as Asola Bhati Mines and Roshanara garden amongst others, this will be the first time that the CM and ministers will attend a meeting in this regard.

The meeting comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with all Governors, LGs and Chief Ministers last week, where he had urged for all to put in their best efforts to make the international event a success.

