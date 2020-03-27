Delhi LG, CM appeal to donate for COVID-19 relief

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the citizens to extend a helping hand to the government and donate funds to the ‘Lieutenant Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund’ to fight coronavirus outbreak.

In an ‘Appeal to the Citizens’, the Delhi government said the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has created great distress in the society.

“The Delhi government is making all efforts to fight the pandemic. There is an urgent need to reach out to the affected citizens. It requests to extend your support by donating to the Lt. Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund, Delhi.”

It also urged people to stay safe at home but reach out to the needy.

“Interested people can transfer funds online as well as by way of Cheques/Demand Draft to the bank,” the appeal said.

The request says the interested people can transfer the donation amount to the given account details using NEFT/RTGS/Bank Transfer.

“Account Name: Lieutenant Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund. Bank Name: Syndicate Bank. Account No: 91042150000237. Bank Branch: Delhi Secretariat, I. P. Estate, New Delhi-110002. IFSC Code: SYNB0009104. MICR Code: 110025131,” it added.

While the option of UPI and credit or debit card was not mentioned, it also gives an option to pay through Cheque or DD.

“Cheque/DD should be sent at: Finance (Budget) Department, 4th Floor, A-Wing, Delhi Secretariat, New Delhi-110002.”

The Delhi government has started reaching out to the people for providing food and shelter during the 21-day lockdown.

–IANS

