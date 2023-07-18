INDIA

Delhi LG inspects water logging at Rajghat

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena reached Rajghat on Tuesday to inspect the water logging situation.

During this, he also spoke to the officials concerned and discussed possible solutions.

“Draining of floodwater from inundated Raj Ghat continues in mission mode after the operations were put in motion on Sunday. The flooding is severe, and all hands are on deck to restore this national place of pride for India. Took stock of the works on the ground this evening,” he tweeted.

The LG also visited Shanti Van, which is similarly facing heavy inundation, and said that he has instructed the officials for breaking of the boundary wall at the site to enable the accumulated water to flow out, in addition to the pumping that is going on.

Rajghat and nearby areas were submerged in the Yamuna river water and the situation here has not improved since Sunday.

