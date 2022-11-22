INDIA

Delhi LG nod to hiring of judicial officers, staff in special courts

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena has approved the hiring of 5 judicial officers and 35 clerical and other support staff in five special courts to clear the huge backlog of cases registered under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The appointments of court staff including readers, stenographers, ahlmads, assistant ahlmads, and peons will be made on contract basis for a period of one year as a pilot project to examine the efficacy and additional requirements of resources.

The move aims at expediting the disposal of court cases under the Act and reduce the huge pendency of cases in these courts, mainly due to procedural and logistical delays owing to shortage of staff.

The decision comes in wake of a Supreme Court order in a suo moto writ regarding ‘Expeditious Trial of Cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881’. In pursuance of the Supreme Court order, the Law Department had sought the approval of the Lt Governor for engaging the court staff.

The State Court Management Committee of the Delhi High Court has recommended that only 2,500 oldest pending cases will be assigned by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) to every special court (NI Act) at the time of commencement of the pilot project.

It has been observed that prolonged pendency of cases under NI Act that mostly deal with petty financial disputes including cases of cheque bounce, often made litigation in the cases irrelevant for the litigants due to inordinate delays while also causing harassment to the parties involved.

20221122-063241

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Randeep Hooda loses 15 kilos, to lose 10 kilos more for...

    One held in Ahmedabad for helping ISI operatives (Ld)

    Twitter announces measures to protect India assembly polls

    Centre has allocated over Rs 2,600cr to TN: Mandaviya