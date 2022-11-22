Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena has approved the hiring of 5 judicial officers and 35 clerical and other support staff in five special courts to clear the huge backlog of cases registered under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The appointments of court staff including readers, stenographers, ahlmads, assistant ahlmads, and peons will be made on contract basis for a period of one year as a pilot project to examine the efficacy and additional requirements of resources.

The move aims at expediting the disposal of court cases under the Act and reduce the huge pendency of cases in these courts, mainly due to procedural and logistical delays owing to shortage of staff.

The decision comes in wake of a Supreme Court order in a suo moto writ regarding ‘Expeditious Trial of Cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881’. In pursuance of the Supreme Court order, the Law Department had sought the approval of the Lt Governor for engaging the court staff.

The State Court Management Committee of the Delhi High Court has recommended that only 2,500 oldest pending cases will be assigned by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) to every special court (NI Act) at the time of commencement of the pilot project.

It has been observed that prolonged pendency of cases under NI Act that mostly deal with petty financial disputes including cases of cheque bounce, often made litigation in the cases irrelevant for the litigants due to inordinate delays while also causing harassment to the parties involved.

20221122-063241