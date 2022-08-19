INDIA

Delhi LG orders immediate transfer of 12 IAS officers

NewsWire
0

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on Friday ordered the immediate transfer of 12 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers.

In an official notification, the LG office said that the Delhi LG has ordered transfer/ posting/assignment of 12 IAS officers.

The twelve officers who have been transferred include Jitendra Narain (AGMUT: 1990), Anil Kumar Singh (AGMUT: 1995), Vivek Pandey (AGMUT: 2003), Shurbir Singh (AGMUT: 2004), Garima Gupta (AGMUT: 2004), Ashish Madhaorao More (AGMUT: 2005), Udit Prakash Rai (AGMUT: 2007), Vijendra Singh Rawat (AGMUT: 2007), Krishan Kumar (AGMUT: 2010), Kalyan Sahay Meena (AGMUT: 2010), Sonal Swaroop (AGMUT: 2012) and Hemant Kumar (AGMUT: 2013).

The direction has come after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided at 22 locations in the national capital, including the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in new Excise policy case.

Sisodia was listed along with 14 others in an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy by the CBI.

“We have cooperated in the probe and will continue to co-operate further. I have not done any corruption. We know that the probe agency CBI is being misused,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said after the CBI finished the investigation at his residence.

20220820-003405

