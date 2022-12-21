INDIA

Delhi LG orders immediate transfer of 4 top police officers

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi LG V.K. Saxena on Wednesday ordered the transfer and posting of four IPS/DANIPS officers presently posted in the capital.

“In pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI letter No. 14046/43/1998, UTS-I dated 20th December, 2022, the Hon’ble Lt. Governor of Delhi is pleased to order the relieving of Ms. Sivagami Sundari Nanda, IPS (AGMUT:1988) from Delhi Police to enable her to take up the new assignment at the Centre to the post of Special Secretary (Internal Security), MHA with pay at level-16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of joining the post and up to the date of her superannuation i.e. 31.12.2024 or till further orders whichever is earlier,” an official from the Delhi Home Department said.

Special CP, Finance Division Ranvir Singh Krishnia, an IPS officer of 1989 batch, has been made special CP, Human Resource Division, and Lalatendu Mohanti, of the same batch, has been made Special CP, Prov and Finance Division.

Rajneesh Garg, a DANIPS officer of the 2002 batch, has been appointed Additional DCP-I, Rohini District. Tanu Sharma, a DANIPS officer of 2011 batch, who was Additional DCP-I, Rohini, has been appointed DCP.

20221221-225404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP to go solo in TN urban local body polls

    ‘Chalo Chalo’ from ‘Virata Parvam’ released

    The growth of lifestyle medicine sector in India

    Bombay HC hopes Maha Governor will clear list of 12 MLCs...