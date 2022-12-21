Delhi LG V.K. Saxena on Wednesday ordered the transfer and posting of four IPS/DANIPS officers presently posted in the capital.

“In pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI letter No. 14046/43/1998, UTS-I dated 20th December, 2022, the Hon’ble Lt. Governor of Delhi is pleased to order the relieving of Ms. Sivagami Sundari Nanda, IPS (AGMUT:1988) from Delhi Police to enable her to take up the new assignment at the Centre to the post of Special Secretary (Internal Security), MHA with pay at level-16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of joining the post and up to the date of her superannuation i.e. 31.12.2024 or till further orders whichever is earlier,” an official from the Delhi Home Department said.

Special CP, Finance Division Ranvir Singh Krishnia, an IPS officer of 1989 batch, has been made special CP, Human Resource Division, and Lalatendu Mohanti, of the same batch, has been made Special CP, Prov and Finance Division.

Rajneesh Garg, a DANIPS officer of the 2002 batch, has been appointed Additional DCP-I, Rohini District. Tanu Sharma, a DANIPS officer of 2011 batch, who was Additional DCP-I, Rohini, has been appointed DCP.

20221221-225404