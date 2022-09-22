INDIA

Delhi LG orders probe into ‘irregularities’ as salary paid to ‘ghost’ teachers in govt schools

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered an internal inquiry into the alleged irregularities in engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools and embezzlement of funds as salary paid to non-existent or ‘ghost’ guest teachers.

LG Secretariat has asked the Chief Secretary to advise Director (Education) to immediately verify the engagement, physical attendance, drawl of salaries of all guest teachers engaged by AAP Government in Delhi government schools.

The LG Secretariat has also asked to submit the status report within 30 days.

“LG has observed that the instances of non-existent guest teachers and embezzlement of funds are of ‘serious concern’ and cannot occur without ‘connivance of the principals/vice principals/accounts staff,” the note from the LG Secretariat to the Chief Secretary reads.

“Such instance of fraudulent drawl of government funds should be met with exemplary and deterrent action. The mechanism of internal audit should be strengthened so that such instances do not go unnoticed and unpunished,” the LG office note reads.

The LG had earlier granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for conducting investigation against four serving and retired vice principals for fraudulently drawing guest teachers’ salary in the name of ‘non-existent guest teachers’ in Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS-I) in Mansarovar Park, Delhi.

The case pertains to the payment of Rs 4.21 lakh to three persons namely Samiksha Arya – Rs 1,35,900; Uma Shastri – Rs 1,42,078 and Chottey Lal- Rs 1,43,678, despite the fact that “neither of the three names were appointed in the school, a source said.

