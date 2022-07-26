Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday ordered the suspension of six Municipal Corporation (MCD) officials on graft charges and for abusing official positions.

“The MCD commissioner, on directions of the LG, has suspended six officials for gross negligence, abusing official position and receiving illegal gratification,” a source said.

The source said that the LG has also given the approval for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute a sub-registrar for allegedly regularising unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh.

Superintendent Engineer A.S. Yadav, Administrative Officer Manish Kumar, Deputy Controller of Accounts Anju Bhutani, South Zone Inspector Vijay Kumar, Junior Engineer (Narela) Sankhya Mishra and Assistant Engineer (Narela) Sriniwas are the suspended officials, the source said.

According to the source, Yadav has been suspended for financial irregularities in the sanitary landfill site in Balaswa while Manish Kumar and Vijay Kumar are suspended for delaying the processing of papers for mutation of properties in south zone.

Deputy Controller of Accounts Anju Bhutani has been suspended for not following up with banks in matters related to clearance of pension cases, while Sriniwas and Mishra have been suspended for failing to prevent construction of an unauthorised warehouse.

