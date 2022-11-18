Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has sought removal of Jasmine Shah from the post of vice chairman, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for “misusing” his office for political purposes.

In a letter, the LG directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to restrict Shah from using any “privilege and facilities” associated with the office of VC, DDC, with immediate effect till “a decision is taken by the CM” in this regard.

An administrative order to this effect was issued by the planning department of Delhi Government on Thursday.

Jasmine Shah was given two opportunities to reply to the show-cause notice issued on October 17 by the Director of the planning department but he failed to submit his reply, an official said.

Instead, he said that the reply was submitted to the Minister of the Planning department.

The LG office also wrote a letter to the CM office on November 4, seeking Shah’s reply which was not responded to. Thereafter, Lt Governor Saxena sought his removal and in the interim, to prevent any further misuse, Shah’s office was sealed late on Thursday.

