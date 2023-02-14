In a big relief to hundreds of families in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages, Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday directed the Delhi Development Authority to stall the ongoing demolition drive there till further instructions.

“The decision came after a delegation of residents of these villages met the LG and sought relief from the demolition drive while citing the anomalies in the demarcation of land in these areas, that was carried out by the AAP government in 2021,” a statement from LG Secretariat said.

The LG has directed the DDA Vice Chairman and the local administration to immediately stop the demolition drive and assured the residents that their grievances would be looked into and the anomalies, as pointed out by them, would be examined.

He assured the residents that no injustice will be done to any rightful owner of land. He said the residents’ complaints will be thoroughly examined and if any misdeed on part of any official was found, strict action will be taken against the officials.

However, the LG however reiterated that while no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants, any illegal encroachment or unauthorised occupation surrounding the heritage monuments will be removed forthwith in pursuance of the orders of the High Court.

