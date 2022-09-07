INDIA

Delhi LG writes to CM, asks him to release Rs 383.74 cr pending for 2 years

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to release Rs 383.74 crore due to the city’s municipal corporations under education and health heads.

“It has been brought to my notice that Rs 383.74 crore for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 under the plan heads of Urban Development, Education and Medical, has not been released to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (erstwhile SDMC, NDMC and EDMC) by the Urban Development Department of GNCTD,” said LG in the letter.

The letter reads further that as against the revised budget estimate approved for Rs 3,768.64 crore under the above plan heads during the Financial Years 2020-21 and 2021-22, only Rs 3,384.90 crore was released resulting in the shortfall of Rs 383.74 crore.

The LG in the letter has said that the grant is essentially required for operation and development of infrastructure related to schools, hospitals, dispensaries, roads, footpaths etc which impact the daily life of the citizens of Delhi.

“It need not be emphasised that the above budget estimates were voted and approved by the Delhi Legislative Assembly and it was incumbent upon the Urban Development Department to timely release the funds to the MCD. However it was not done despite several requests and due to non release of funds, the provision of various public services by MCD is being adversely impacted causing inconvenience to the citizens of Delhi,” the letter reads.

Therefore in the larger interest of the citizens of Delhi, I will request you to ensure that Rs 383.74 crore for the Financial Years viz. 2020-21 and 2021-22 unfairly withheld by the Urban Development Department is made available to the MCD at the earliest, Saxena said in the letter.

