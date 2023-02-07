INDIA

Delhi LG writes to Haryana CM for sustainable solution to Yamuna pollution

NewsWire
0
1

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has written to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urging him to urgently convene a meeting between Delhi and Haryana to find a sustainable solution to the Yamuna pollution.

He reminded Khattar that despite assurances from Haryana’s Irrigation Department to set up STPs to treat the sewage before being discharged into Najafgarh Drain, there has not been any substantial progress so far, and hence requested for a meeting at the earliest.

In his letter, the LG has referred to his earlier discussions over telephone with the Haryana CM over the issue of treatment of Palam Vihar Drain (L1), Dharampur Drain (L2), and Badshahpur Drain (L3) that carry silt, untreated sewage and industrial waste into the Najafgarh Drain from Haryana.

Calling for collective action on part of the two states – Delhi and Haryana – the LG, in the letter, has noted that the toxic discharge from Najafgarh Drain into Yamuna not only has severe health ramifications for the people of Delhi NCR but the same also downstream in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the LG had discussed the issue of Yamuna Pollution at the North Zonal Council Meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jaipur on July 9, 2022. Subsequently, a follow up meeting was also convened by the Union Home Secretary on July 26, 2022, where the Haryana Irrigation Department ad assured to set up STPs to ensure 100 per cent treatment of sewage before discharge into Najafgarh Drain.

20230207-223203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Upgradation of Tirupati Railway Station to be completed by Feb, 2025

    Operations of 36 medical stores suspended in Jammu

    Police conducted mock drill in Jahangirpuri but were clueless about terrorists’...

    Pay fees with plastic waste! How a Bihar school is cleaning...