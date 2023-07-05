The national capital is likely to receive moderate rainfall on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the minimum temperature this morning settled at 27 degrees Celsius, two notches below than Tuesday, the maximum is expected to hover around 35 degrees, it said.

The weatherman has issued a yellow alert, warning flooding on low-lying areas leading to disruption of traffic on key roads.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. this morning was recorded at 85 per cent.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is likely to be above 31 degrees and below 34 degrees, and the minimum temperature to be less than 29 degrees but above 25.

Also in the coming days, the IMD has predicted moderate rain, light rain, drizzle or thundershowers.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the “moderate” category with a reading of 123 at 9 a.m., the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

An intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over south Peninsular India and north Maharashtra till July 6 and over Gujarat till July 8.

The weather agency has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next five days.

2023070534084