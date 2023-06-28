The national capital is likely to receive light rainfall on Wednesday and witness a generally cloudy sky, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)said.

The IMD said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees during the day.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 81 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over northwest, central and west India during the next five days and the advance of Southwest monsoon is expected into some more parts of Rajasthan and Punjab and Haryana in the next two days.

The Department also predicted that Northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the next five days, bringing relief to the parched lands.

