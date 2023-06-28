INDIA

Delhi likely to receive light rainfall today

NewsWire
0
0

The national capital is likely to receive light rainfall on Wednesday and witness a generally cloudy sky, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)said.

The IMD said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees during the day.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 81 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over northwest, central and west India during the next five days and the advance of Southwest monsoon is expected into some more parts of Rajasthan and Punjab and Haryana in the next two days.

The Department also predicted that Northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the next five days, bringing relief to the parched lands.

2023062830538

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s Ruhaan Alva set to race in 2023 GB4 Championship in...

    BJP MLA asks govt to acquire SII, compares Poonawalla with dacoit

    Kamal Nath questions use of EVMs in civic body polls

    Bhumi gets trolled for her dressing sense, netizens compare her with...