Arun Pillai, representing the South Group, intended to expand his business in West Bengal where the excise policy was changing in 2021 but was discouraged by another accused Sameer Mahendru, sources in the Enforcement Directorate probing the Delhi Excise Policy said.

Mahendru reportedly told Pillai that the proposed profit margin for liquor distributors in West Bengal was very low, hence there would be no substantial profits. Pillai met Mahendru at his office in Aerocity, Gurugram, where they discussed the matter, the sources said.

Mahendru also sent an email to Pillai regarding the working model in West Bengal.

“Later, they decided to proceed with the Delhi Excise Policy as there were more opportunities for profit in the national capital compared to West Bengal,” they stated.

The cenytral agency recorded the statement of Manoj Rai, the Assistant Vice-President of Pernod Ricard India, who had also provided corporate guarantee to Mahendru. This statement corroborated the aforementioned fact.

The ED case is based on an FIR of the CBI. The central agency has filed a main charge sheet and four supplementary charge sheets in the matter.

A probe in the case in on.

