The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case here on Sunday.

A team of CBI officials will examine the Member of Legislative Council of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at her residence in Banjara Hills at 11 a.m.

Ahead of the questioning, hoardings, installed by her supporters, have come up outside her residence. “Daughter of fighter will never fear. We are with Kavithakka,” reads one of the hoardings.

The CBI had informed Kavitha on December 6 that a team will visit her residence in Hyderabad on December 11 for her examination and recording of her statement in connection with the investigation in the case.

It had asked her to confirm availability on the said date and time. Kavitha sent a reply the same day confirming her availability on the day.

The CBI’s communication had come a day after Kavitha wrote to the agency expressing her inability to meet them on December 6 because of her preoccupied schedule.

She had conveyed to the central agency that she will be able to meet them either on December 11, 12 or December 14, 15 at her residence in Hyderabad.

Kavitha had confirmed on December 2 that she was issued a notice by the CBI under Section 160 of Criminal Procedure Code, seeking her clarification. “I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request,” Kavitha had said in a statement.

However, the next day she wrote a letter to the agency seeking copies of the complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the FIR. In reply, the CBI informed her that a copy of FIR and complaint is available on the website.

Kavitha, in her response on December 5, conveyed to the central agency that she had carefully gone through the content of the FIR, list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint but found that her name does not figure in any manner whatsoever.

“As proposed by you I am not in a position to meet on 6th December 2022, because of my preoccupied schedule, I will be able to meet you either on 11th, 12th or 14th, 15thAof this month whichever is convenient to you at my residence in Hyderabad. Same may please be confirmed at the earliest,” she wrote.

Kavitha assured her cooperation in the investigation. “I am a law abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation, I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law,” she added.

The CBI, in its notice, had mentioned that the case was registered on the basis of written complaint received from Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, MHA, against Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to excise policy of Delhi for 2021-22.

“During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation,” reads the CBI notice.

On November 30, Kavitha’s name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED in a Delhi court on Wednesday for remand of businessman Amit Arora in Delhi liquor policy scam.

According to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a group, called ‘South Group’.

According to the report, the group is controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Sarath Reddy, one of the directors of pharma major Aurobindo Pharma, has already been arrested.

Srinivasulu Reddy is a member of Parliament belonging to Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

