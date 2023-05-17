INDIA

Delhi liquor policy scam: CBI gives clean chit to ex-excise commissioner Arva Gopi Krishan

NewsWire
0
0

Former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishan, who was named as an accused in the FIR lodged in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, has been given a clean chit in the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It has come as a huge relief for Krishan, who was facing multiple charges in the matter. He was named an accused in the FIR, but now there will be no legal proceedings against him.

The CBI source said that during the entire probe they didn’t find any incriminating evidence against Krishan.

“There was nothing on record to suggest any kind of criminal misconduct committed by Krishan. He did not play any role in the incorporation of favourable provisions in the excise policy. He only followed the directions of GoM and former Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. No crime was made out by him,” the source said.

Also, the CBI is banking upon his statement recorded under section 164 CrPc before a magistrate in which he revealed shocking facts.

“He exposed the mala-fide intention of Sisodia in the matter of formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22,” the source said.

The CBI has filed two charge sheets in the Delhi excise policy scam and now they are inching towards filling a second supplementary charge sheet.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230517-084804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Resolutions against CAA, farm laws will be passed in TN Assembly:...

    Delhi youth ends life in K’taka

    Private equity, venture capital investments in Aug 80% lower than last...

    Shoes hurled at Raj minister at Bainsla’s ash immersion programme