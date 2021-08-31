The national capital on Tuesday logged 28 fresh Covid cases, while one more death was reported, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi’s tally stands at 14,37,764, while the toll has risen to 25,082.

While the infection rate stands at 0.05 per cent, the active case tally has declined to 349.

A total of 53 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,12,333, the bulletin said. Out of total active cases, 85 are being treated in home isolation.

According to the bulletin, the city has 0.24 per cent active Covid infection rate, while the recovery rate continues to be at 98.23 per cent, the highest so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has total 138 containment zones currently.

Meanwhile, a total of 55,371 new tests – 43,167 RT-PCR tests and 12,204 Rapid Antigen – were conducted, taking the total number to 2,56,78,802 so far.

A total of 1,53,822 vaccines were administered, including 1,06,818 first doses, and 47,004 second and final in the last 24 hours.

–IANS

avr/vd