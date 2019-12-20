Delhi logs highest winter peak power demand on New Year day

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Amid a particularly severe winter in the capital this season, Delhis winter peak power demand recorded its highest ever and reached 5,343 MW on New Years day, according to data made available by distribution companies on Thursday.

This marked an increase of 19 per cent over the same day last year. This also broke the previous peak demand high of 5,298 MW recorded on December 30, 2019.

The peak power demand in the city had touched an all time high of 7,409 MW during the summer of 2019.

According to a discom official, heating load in the form of heaters and geysers is the main factor behind the increase in Delhi’s power load in winter months and constitutes 40 per cent of the power demand.

Noting that no other metro in the country experiences such wide variation in temperature, the discom official said that Delhi’s power demand in the months of November-December 2019 has been higher than in the corresponding months of 2018.

The ability to supply reliable power both in summer and winter shows the robustness of the city’s power distribution infrastructure, the official added.

–IANS

bc/