INDIA

Delhi mall parking assistant hit by car of cop’s daughter, case filed

A parking attendant at a south Delhi mall sustained leg injuries after a car, driven by the daughter of a police officer, hit him, police said on Friday.

“The victim had filed a complaint at Saket police station on Thursday that an accident took place on October 16 around 9.35 p.m. when he was handing over a car to a customer, then suddenly, a car came out of the parking and passed by the standing car, injuring his leg,” said a senior police officer.

“He was taken to Max hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” the police officer said, adding that on the day of the incident, he did not give any statement.

“However, after a complaint was received, an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered,” said the officer.

Police said that they are scanning CCTV footage and the case is being investigated.

Police officials privy to investigation said that the woman was not drunk at the time of the incident. However, she is yet to be arrested.

