INDIA

Delhi: Man absconding in hit & run case arrested after 11 yrs

A man who had been absconding in a hit and run case since the past 11 years was finally arrested in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said.

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Vimal Chand, was declared a Proclaimed Offender on September 23, 2011 by the Saket Court in connection with an FIR registered under section 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC at the Badarpur police station.

“Specific inputs were received about a Proclaimed Offender who was evading his presence before the court and hiding in New Ashok

Nagar by changing his identity,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

“Police team activated interstate informers and conducted local enquiry of the areas and developed important clues about the

offender. On Friday, a trap was laid and Vimal Chand was arrested from Gali No. 3 in New Ashok Nagar,” said the official.

