Delhi man arrested for blackmailing US professor

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a South Delhi-based man for indulging in sextortion and blackmailing a Professor of a prominent University in the US.

The CBI initiated the inquiry on the inputs received from the US.

The victim sent payments worth $48,000 to the Paypal account of the accused. Even after receiving the extortion money the accused did not stop and further sent threatening emails to the victim asking him to buy an iPhone charger and earphones.

The accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Asola, Fatehpur.

A senior CBI official said that the case was registered by International Operation Division of the CBI against the accused and others on certain allegations, including sextortion of a Professor of a prominent University in the US on the inputs received from that country.

The victim was allegedly lured through a Facebook profile and sexually explicit images during video chatting were recorded and the victim was later blackmailed.

The accused took control over the situation and started sending extortionist threats to the victim using the email accounts related to the said sexually-explicit video chat, demanding money in his Paypal account and other valuables.

He threatened the victim to release the sexually-explicit video if his demands were not met.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Asola, New Delhi which led to the recovery of the incriminating evidence.

The arrested accused is being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

