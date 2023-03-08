INDIA

Delhi man beaten to death over petty issue

A 32-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of boys in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area on Wednesdat, a police official on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Brajesh Kumar, a resident of Hasija Apartment in Mehrauli and a native of Bihar’s Khagaria district.

According to police, at around 1:30 p.m., the police control room received a call regarding a quarrel following which a police team rushed to the spot in Mehrauli area.

“Brajesh Kumar was found at his rented accommodation with injuries on his head,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowhdary said.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Siddarth, an acquaintance of Brijesh, had gone to buy shampoo at a nearby shop and had some altercation with a boy there.

“Siddarth came back to his house and he was with Brijesh and Shubham when some boys came there and had a fight with them. During this fight, assailants beat Brijesh with an iron rod causing head injury,” said the DCP.

He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, the official said, adding that all accused have been apprehended.

