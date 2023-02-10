INDIA

Delhi man booked for subjecting his wife to cruelty

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police booked a man for allegedly subjecting his wife to cruelty in Rohini district, said an official on Friday.

A senior police official said that on Thursday a woman came to the Aman Vihar police station and gave a complaint alleging cruelty by her husband, a resident of Balbir Vihar.

“Thereafter an NGO counsellor was called and she was counselled. From the contents of the complaint, matter is found to be of matrimonial dispute. Hence, the complaint was forwarded to Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell, Rohini for further legal proceedings,” said the official.

“There was no physical injury found to the complainant and she also denied medical examination,” said the official.

“The victim’s husband has been booked under sections 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as preventive measure,” the official added.

20230210-161202

