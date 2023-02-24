A 22-year-old man, who wanted to give a good life to his future wife, has been arrested for several burglaries in Dwarka area, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ashutosh Yadav alias Ashu, a resident of Jharoda Majra, Burari Delhi and a total of six cases of burglary in Chhawla area have been solved.

Police also recovered Rs 1,27,360 in cash, jewellery items including two gold chains, three gold rings, one silver chain, one silver bracelet, two pairs gold tops, five pairs gold bali, five gold nose pins, two gold lockets and one pair of gold earrings from the possession of Ashutosh.

According to police, a police team was tasked to work on theft and burglary cases after incidents were reported at Chhawla police station.

“Accordingly, CCTV footage of the places of occurrence and surrounding areas were analysed by the team. The trails of accused persons were followed through visiting the connecting CCTV footages of the area. As per analysis of the CCTV footage, it came in notice that incidents were committed by a single person following which secret informers were also deployed to gather intelligence and information regarding such active criminals in the area,” said M Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

On Wednesday, on the basis of technical and manual surveillance, Ashutosh was nabbed by the police.

One laptop bag was recovered from his possession and a police team found gold and silver jewellery, cash Rs 1,27,360 and house-breaking tools inside the laptop bag.

Ashutosh confessed his involvement in serial burglary incidents in the area of Qutub Vihar, Chhawla.

“In January this year, he got engaged. He used to go to Qutub Vihar area to meet his fiancee and used to stay in Oyo hotels. Due to this, his financial needs got raised following which he hatched a plan to commit burglaries at the locked houses in the area,” said the official.

“As per plan, Ashutosh committed several burglaries in the Qutub Vihar area and stolen cash was deposited in his personal bank account for purchasing valuable gifts for his wife at the time of marriage,” said the official.

As per interrogation, he committed burglaries to live a luxurious lifestyle after the wedding. As per recovery, the accused person was arrested in the case.

