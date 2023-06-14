A Delhi court has denied bail to an accused individual involved in a tragic road accident that killed a man and a 10-year-old child, besides causing injuries to others.

As per the prosecution, the accident occurred on March 8 on the Vasant Vihar flyover, resulting in injuries to eight individuals and the loss of two lives due to ‘reckless’ driving.

The court highlighted the accused’s ‘deliberate’ and ‘reckless’ behaviour, noting that even after the accident, the individual continued to drive in a reckless manner while attempting to flee from the scene.

The judge, Aparna Swami, emphasised the intentional recklessness displayed by the accused, who was the driver of the Mahindra Thar vehicle responsible for causing grievous injuries and fatalities.

Despite the completion of the investigation and filing of the charge sheet, the judge deemed the nature and severity of the offence as unchanged.

Considering the larger interests of the society, the judge concluded that there were no grounds to grant bail to the accused, who had applied for the same citing his judicial custody since March 9 and the lack of further need for custodial interrogation.

