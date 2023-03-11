A man died after two cars collided in Delhi Cantonment area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Tanwar, a resident of Nangal Raya village in the area.

According to police, a police control room call regarding an accident between two vehicles was received at Delhi Cantt police station on Friday at around 7:52 a.m following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The injured Ashok was admitted to DDU hospital. The victim was referred to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment where he succumbed to the injuries during the treatment,” said a senior police official.

The autopsy of deceased was conducted at DDU hospital and the body was handed over to family.

“The accused identified as Anshar Ahmad, a resident of Jhareda Mazra near Burari has been arrested. Alleged vehicle has been seized and further investigation is under progress,” the official added.

