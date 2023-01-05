In a shocking incident, a man allegedly flashed his private part at a woman passenger inside a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus before being caught by Sandeep Chhikhara, the marshal on the bus.

A video has gone viral on social media in which the accused can be seen crying after being caught.

In the clip, the marshal could be heard saying that he has informed the police about the incident and that appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

The man, who has been identified as Zakir, a native of Bihar, lives in North-East Delhi’s Khajuri area.

After the video went viral, the police contacted the victim, who refused to file any complaint.

“A video was being circulated on social media on Tuesday regarding an incident in a DTC bus. As the same had come to the notice of North Rohini police station, an inquiry was initiated into the matter and the same was assigned to a woman sub-inspector. The victim was contacted to record her statement or file a complaint in this regard,” said a senior police officer.

“However, she refused to comment on the alleged incident. In future, if any complaint is received with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under the appropriate sections of law,” the officer said.

