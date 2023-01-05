INDIA

Delhi: Man flashes private part at woman in DTC bus

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly flashed his private part at a woman passenger inside a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus before being caught by Sandeep Chhikhara, the marshal on the bus.

A video has gone viral on social media in which the accused can be seen crying after being caught.

In the clip, the marshal could be heard saying that he has informed the police about the incident and that appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

The man, who has been identified as Zakir, a native of Bihar, lives in North-East Delhi’s Khajuri area.

After the video went viral, the police contacted the victim, who refused to file any complaint.

“A video was being circulated on social media on Tuesday regarding an incident in a DTC bus. As the same had come to the notice of North Rohini police station, an inquiry was initiated into the matter and the same was assigned to a woman sub-inspector. The victim was contacted to record her statement or file a complaint in this regard,” said a senior police officer.

“However, she refused to comment on the alleged incident. In future, if any complaint is received with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under the appropriate sections of law,” the officer said.

20230105-194805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covaxin trials on children likely from next month

    Asian Airgun Championship: India dominate Air Rifle Mixed team events

    4 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar

    Morbi bridge collapse: SC to hear plea on Nov 14 seeking...