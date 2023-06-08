INDIA

Delhi: Man found dead inside car; drug overdose suspected

A 30-year-old man was found dead on Thursday in a car which had been parked in Delhi’s East Vinod Nagar area since Wednesday, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Jha, a resident of West Vinod Nagar. He was working at HCL in Bengaluru.

According to police, on Thursday around 1.27 p.m., a call was received at Kalyanpuri police station regarding a man’s body found on the driving seat of Wagon-R, which was parked in East Vinod Nagar since Wednesday evening.

“A team reached the spot and the crime team inspected the spot where one syringe and three needles were found in the car,” a senior police officer said.

The official said that prime facie, it seems that the death occurred due to an overdose of an intoxicating substance.

“The body has been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem,” the official added.

