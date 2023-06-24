INDIASCI-TECH

Delhi man gets parcel from banned AliExpress after 4 years

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi-based social media influencer recently received a parcel from Alibaba Group-owned online retail service Ali Express, after four years.

“Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from Ali Express (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today,” Nitin Agrawal wrote on Twitter.

While some congratulated him, others praised the company for its work.

“The Chinese know how to do business. They refunded the money for each and every order which got stuck in 2020,” wrote one user.

“I too received my parcel after 8 months from AliExpress. Till then AliExpress refunded my amount too,” said another.

AliExpress, known for selling a range of hard-to-find products at cheaper prices, was one of the 47 apps that was banned by the government in June 2020.

20230624-205406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Egg traders up in arms over new UP rule

    UP cop booked for rape after victim threaten’s immolation

    Mainly clear weather likely in J&K: MeT

    Mid and small-cap stocks faring better than large caps in India:...