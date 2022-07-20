A 32-year-old man has been arrested for cheating an 82-year-old man (a retired professor) in the national capital on the pretext of offering a huge bonus on maturity of insurance policies, an official said on Wednesday, adding the senior citizen was duped of Rs 90 lakh.

The accused, identified as Virender Sahni, is said to be a “very notorious and sharp cyber fraudster” having vast knowledge of funds transfer through online banking and wallet as well as how to drain out cheated amounts without any trail.

It was also learnt that he enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle, and preferred to reside in posh colonies.

DCP (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said a complaint was lodged by an 82-year-old man alleging that a person contacted him through telephone in 2019 who impersonated himself as Sandeep Tyagi, DGM, RBI, Lucknow, and lured him that his insurance policies have been taken up for maturity and he will get a total amount Rs 90 lakh in return and further asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as processing charges.

Later, the retired professor had transferred the amount in the account of the alleged person.

“Thereafter, the accused kept on asking for more money on one pretext or the other (in the bonus, fixed returns, maturity returns, health insurance of the whole family etc.) and thus an amount approximately Rs 90 lakh was taken away by him,” the DCP said.

Hence, on the statement of the complainant, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

During the course of investigation, details of the accused person were collected i.e. mobile number and account number in which the money was transferred by the complainant.

“After technical investigation, on July 18, a raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended who was later on identified as Virender Sahni,” the police officer said.

During questioning, it was revealed that the accused after alluring the elderly aged persons used to gather information regarding their insurance policies and savings.

20220721-000602