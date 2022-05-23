Delhi Police has arrested a 34-year-old man for betting during an Indian Premier League match, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Rahul Sukhija alias Ravi, a resident of Geeta Colony, Delhi.

DCP R. Sathiyasundaram said an information was received by Special Staff, Shahdara regarding online gambling for IPL matches wherein it was revealed that a person named Rahul Sukhija is indulging in online gambling for IPL matches at 3rd floor of his house.

Immediately, the facts of the tip-off were verified and a raiding team was constituted which conducted a raid and found Rahul Sukhija running an IPL Satta with the help of his mobile phones and laptops.

After sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is owner of the said flat and he along with one Sher Singh alias Sheru organized this IPL book.

The police then registered an FIR under section 3, 4, 9 and 55 of the Gambling Act at Geeta Colony police station and arrested the accused person.

Further probe is on.

20220523-204804