INDIA

Delhi man hit by bullet on face during celebratory firing

NewsWire
0
0

A 37-year-old man was hit by a bullet on his face during celebratory firing at a birthday party in Delhi, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday night in Jonapur village.

The injured person, identified as Pramod, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and his condition is said to be stable.

The police said that they have also arrested the accused, Ranpal alias Shooter, a resident of Jonapur, who was found to have been involved in four criminal cases earlier, including attempt to murder and Arms Act,.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), the Fatehpur Beri police received a PCR call at 8.24 p.m. on Friday night about a firing incident in the village.

“The police reached the spot and found that there was a party to celebrate the birthday of a two-year-old child and the entire neighbourhood gathered at the latter’s house. A few people were drinking and eating on the terrace,” said the DCP.

Ranpal fired celebratory rounds in which Pramod got hit by a bullet on his right cheek.

“The injured was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and a medico-legal case (MLC) was collected. On the statement of the injured, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered and an investigation was taken up,” said the official.

“Ranpal had fled the spot after the incident. With the help of technical analysis, the location of the accused was zeroed down and he was apprehended from Rani Bagh. A country made pistol used in the offence has been recovered.”

20230114-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High temperature reported from cargo hold of Mumbai-Nagpur AI flight

    Vandana Katariya targets Asian Games gold for Olympic qualification

    Google warns high-profile Android victims of spyware ‘Hermit’

    6 each from JD-U, BJP nominated as MLCs in Bihar