A 22-year-old man sustained two gunshot injuries after two armed men barged into his office in Ranhola area on Delhi’s outskirts on Monday and opened fire on him, a police official said.

Police said that the injured man, identified as Hitesh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital while over a dozen empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

According to police, on Monday, a police control room call was received regarding a firing incident at cable office in Chanchal Park following which a police team rushed to the spot.

There it was found that three unidentified men came on a bike to the cable & wifi office on Som Bazar road in Chanchal Park.

“Two men entered the office and one of them fired three rounds at Hitesh. Hitesh sustained gun shot injuries. Thereafter, the men came out of the office and then all three again fired gunshots at the glass of the office, before fleeing away,” the senior police official said.

“Injured Hitesh was taken to Rathi Hospital as he sustained two gunshot injuries. A total of 13 empty cartridges were found outside the office and three empty cartridges and a few broken lead pieces were found lying inside the office,” the official added.

The official said that the motive of the assault is being ascertained, and different teams have been constituted to nab the accused.

