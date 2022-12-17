A man jumped from the rooftop of his house in South Delhi’s Kalkaji area shortly after throwing his two-year-old child, police said on Saturday, adding that the two have been hospitalised.

The 30-year-old man has been identified as Man Singh, a resident of Sanjay Colony near Okhla.

According to a senior police official, the Kalkaji police station received information at 10.38 p.m. on Friday night that a person had jumped from the rooftop of his house after throwing down one child.

“Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and found tha t Man Singh had allegedly jumped down from the rooftop at a height of about 21 feet after throwing down his minor son. On enquiry, it was revealed that the house where the incident occurred belongs to the grandmother of his wife Pooja and she had already taken the injured boy to Holy Family Hospital,” the official said.

Man Singh was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“Pooja alleged that her relation with Man Singh was not good and she had been living with her grandmother with her two kids since the past few days. Her husband reached the house on Friday evening and argued with her under the influence of liquor,” said the official.

Suddenly, he took his son to the rooftop and threw him down, following which he jumped, the official said, adding that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered.

