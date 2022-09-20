INDIA

Delhi: Man killed for refusing to pay extortion money, 3 held

A man was killed after he refused to pay extortion money to assailants in the national capital and three people have been arrested in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said: “The accused Nadeem somehow learnt that the father of deceased Javed namely Abdul executed an agreement to sell his house and received earnest money from the buyer. Accused Nadeem and his brother Uved demanded extortion money of Rs 50,000 but the victim Javed refused to give and was subsequently murdered by Nadeem alongwith his associates Uved and Chhote on July 15,” the DCP said.

The accused Shahabaz alias Chhote and Uved (brother of Nadeem) were arrested by the local police on July 21, however, Nadeem went absconding.

Nadeem alias Sher Khan, is a bad character of Jyoti Nagar police station.

The senior official said that on September 17, they information about the location of Nadeem following which he was arrested.

