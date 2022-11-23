A man in Delhi’s Palam area killed four of his family members following a heated argument over him not having a stable job, police said on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as the man’s grandmother Deewana Devi, his father Dinesh, mother Darshana and his 18-year-old sister Urvashi.

The 25-year-old accused, Keshav, who is also said to be a drug addict, had recently come out of a rehabilitation centre.

Manoj C, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), said that the Palam police station received a call at around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday night regarding a commotion in a house after which a team was immediately dispatched.

“On reach reaching the spot, the police team found four family members dead in the house and the accused, who was trying to escape, was caught by the caller and his relatives,” said the DCP.

A case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway.

“As per initial investigation, the motive for the crime appears to be a quarrel with family members as the accused did not have a stable job,” said the official.

