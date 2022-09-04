A man killed his mother and slept with her body for three days and then committed suicide by allegedly slitting his throat in north-west Delhi’s Rohini sector-24 area on Sunday, police said.

A senior police official said that they received a police control room call about the incident at 8 p.m. regarding foul smell coming from a house in Rohini Sector-24.

A police team was immediately sent to the site which found the main door locked from inside.

“The police staff entered into the house from balcony by breaking the door installed in balcony. There was one male dead body aged 25 years lying on a bed in a pool of blood which seemed to be fresh and one female dead body was lying in the washroom. The female body was highly decomposed,” the official added.

Later on, the bodies were identified as Kshitiz alias Sonu and his mother Mithilesh. The police also recovered a 77-page suicide note from the crime scene.

“Sonu had written in the suicide note that he had killed his mother on Thursday. Thereafter, he committed suicide on Sunday by slitting his neck. Crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory were called at the spot for forensic examination of the crime scene. Legal action is being taken,” the official said.

Both the bodies were sent to nearby government hospital for condcuting post-mortem.

