A 47-year-old man killed his wife after she slapped him during an argument at their house in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vinod Kumar Dubey, was arrested by the police.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south Delhi) Benita Mary Jaiker said an information was received at Fatehpur Beri police station regarding the killing of a woman by her husband. Immediately, the police reached the spot where it was found that the accused person had killed his wife Sonali Dubey.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.

During the course of investigation, a police team was constituted which enquired the caller and the people residing in the vicinity about the accused person.

Through surveillance and technical analysis, the location of the accused person was zeroed down. “A trap was laid at a specified location and the accused was nabbed,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, accused Vinod Kumar Dubey disclosed that they both (husband & wife) drank alcohol last night and when he asked her to bring dinner for him, she refused to do the same.

An argument took place between them and his wife slapped him. On which, he became angry and killed his wife by beating her and smothering with the help of a pillow.

Further, he disclosed that he was trying to flee out of Delhi by taking the cash of around Rs 43,000, recovered from his possession, the official added.

