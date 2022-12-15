A man, who murdered a distant relative for being a rival for affections for a woman, related to both of them, to clear the way to marry her, has been arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, an official said.

DCP, Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha said that accused Abu Usman alias Abu Usama was hiding in Bengaluru after committing the murder in July this year, and a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his head.

The accused was having affair with a girl who belonged to his native place and happened to be a distant relative of deceased Anwarul Haque, who was also wanted to marry her. Owing to this, Usama developed enmity with Haque and killed him.

Kushwaha said that ACP Lalit Mohan Negi had got a tip off about the accused and had been working on the inputs. The accused was held on December 11 from near Vinayak Theatre from Bengaluru.

The official said that Haque was stabbed to death near Sherpur Chowk, Khajuri Khas, on July 31, and a case and criminal conspiracy was lodged.

During the course of investigation, it was learnt that on July 31, Haque had gone to a shop located at Sherpur Chowk where he was called by Usama.

On receiving the call, the deceased went outside the shop where he was assaulted by Usman and his associates Atin, Ahsan, and Shahnawaz.

“On the basis of testimony of witnesses and CCTV footage, the accused Usman and his associates Atin, Ahsan and Shahnawaz were identified. Later on, local police arrested co-accused Atin and Ahsan in the case. On interrogation, both of them disclosed the name of Usman as the main accused and conspirator behind the murder,” said the police.

Usama was absconding after the incident, and a reward owas declared on his arrest.

The Special Cell was tasked to apprehend him, and its team conducted local enquiry and deployed sources to locate the accused.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that Usama had earlier worked in Bengaluru for a period of more than a year. The information was further developed and it emerged that the accused stayed and worked near Anand Theatre, Tannery Road, Bengaluru with his relative. Therefore, a team of Special Cell was sent there and he was caught,” the police said.

