Delhi man rapes dog, arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a dog in Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, who is married and has children, is a resident of Hari Nagar.

According to the police, an FIR under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and the Animal Cruelty Act was registered on Sunday after a complaint was received.

The heinous crime was captured on camera by an animal feeder, and the video has gone viral on social media, with people condemning the accused for his act of animal cruelty.

The senior police official said that after an FIR was registered, police on the basis of the video identified the accused and arrested him on Monday.

