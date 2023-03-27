A man in Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area was rescued 20 minutes after he was kidnapped, a senior police official said on Monday, adding that two accused persons have been arrested.

The police received a call at 4.33 p.m. on Sunday regarding the abduction of Deepak, a 30-year-old resident of Pandit Park area, from a house by two persons in a car.

“The phone number of the victim was obtained, and based on location, a raid was conducted at the Kaanch Restaurant, Jhilmil Industrial Area. The victim was rescued within 20 minutes. He was asked to give a complaint which he did not and CCTV footage of the house was analysed,” said a senior police official.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Krishna Nagar police station and the duo accused identified as Paritosh Gupta (30), a resident of New Govindpura and Love (29), a resident of Bihari Colony were arrested,” said the official.

20230327-121202